MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State health officials are recommending against trick-or-treating as usual this Halloween because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Going house-to-house and having in-person contact is not a good idea, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
If individual communities decide to go ahead with traditional trick-or-treating, health officials recommend leaving individual treat bags on the porch for children to pick up.
"Even though being outside decreases the risk, being in close contact with people you don't live with increases the risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19," the department's guidance says.
Some Wisconsin communities have scheduled trick-or-treat times as usual, with suggestions for taking precautions. Other communities are conferring with their local health departments before making a decision.
At least one community in Wisconsin, Antigo, has already canceled trick-or-treating.
