Because of rising COVID-19 positive numbers, Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons told the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors on Thursday night, Aug. 20, she would be sending out a letter to all three county school districts recommending that the first two weeks this fall be virtual or online classes.
As of Friday morning, Aug. 21, 137 positives had been recorded in the county, 21 more than just three days before on Tuesday, Aug. 19 when 116 had been reported.
(Of the 137 positives, 88 have recovered, four have been hospitalized with no deaths and 147 others are being monitored. There have been 3,589 cases/persons who have tested negative (since March) – some have been tested more than once.)
Based on the seven-day average of new positives, Lyons said, the county is considered at a “critical stage” where Safer at Home orders would normally be implemented to control community spread.
Lyons has authority to issue public orders, but because the county does not have the related county ordinance, she said, there could be no enforcement.
Lyons said the spread of COVID-19 is happening in social settings where people are spending time with family and friends. She also noted a majority of new positives are those under 30 years of age.
“This is not a masking issue,” she said. “This is a non-masking issue. This spread is happening at people’s residences where the masking mandate is not in place when they are home and are inviting friends over and they are not wearing masks, and that is where we are seeing the bulk of our spread come from.”
Supervisor Helen Dennis asked Lyons how many students would have to test positive before schools went entirely virtual instead in-person attendance.
“My recommendations is we start the first two weeks virtual,” said Lyons. “School boards get to make that jurisdictional decision on that and that will be something before school starts.”
Lyons prefaced her recommendation by saying there is “a high amount of people out on quarantine and isolation” and also a need to change behavior to get a control of further spreading.
Supervisor Dawn Petit suggested it might be a good idea for the first semester of school to be all virtual because shortly after school starts the flu season will arrive complicating the illness factor.
Lyons said after the first two weeks of virtual school each district could evaluate how to proceed.
“It is up to the school district to decide on the risk they want to take,” Lyons said. “As a public health official, I need to say this is what the science is telling me. This is what medical experts across the nation and globe are saying we should be doing at this time, and I need to take a look at that research and say this is where we should be at, but again it is a school decision and each school can make their own decision.”
Supervisor Jesse Boettcher questioned if the concern is really over the students because, based on his research, young people with COVID-19 didn’t fare much worse than if they had the flu.
Lyons said there had been at least 10 young people under age 10 in Wisconsin who had serious complication from COVID, and she previously discussed how students can transmit the novel coronavirus to older members of their family who have higher health risk factors.
The Sawyer County Record will have the complete story in next week’s newspaper.
