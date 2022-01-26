Birkie
Paul Walsh (CC-BY-NC)

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) next week will be offering a token of appreciation to recognize the efforts of frontline health care workers in response to the continued elevation of COVID-19 cases.

The ABSF invites all health care workers to enjoy a free beverage of their choice (one per day) at Backroads Coffee in Hayward from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, in honor of Health Care Appreciation Week.

Those eligible include doctors, nurses, nurse aides, pharmacists, first responders, mental health workers, hospital staff such as those in security or housekeeping and active duty military.

