January 4, 1921 — May 15, 2021

Hazel G. Sunderland, 100, of Rocky Mount, Missouri, and formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Hazel was born Jan. 4, 1921, in Moweaqua, Illinois, the daughter of Roy and Maude (Shride) Giles. She married Everett “Blaine” Sunderland on Oct. 16, 1949. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1997. Hazel owned and operated Gwyaine Kennels of Decatur until 1982, retiring to northern Wisconsin.

Surviving are her sons, Kirk Sunderland (Loretta) of Hayward and Aaron Sunderland of Rocky Mount; and three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and one sister.

A service to celebrate Hazel’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 24, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, Missouri. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

