Today at 10 a.m., the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting to reopen Hayward's Main Street.
City of Hayward Mayor Charlie Munich told those assembled that Main Street's infrastructure dated from the 1950s and needed updating.
He called the timing of the project "perfect," especially in light of the fact that so many businesses would have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and Stay at Home orders anyway.
"To be honest with you," Munich said, "I never heard any complaints as far as the patience of the Main Street business owners, and it just went really smoothly," especially given the complexity of the project.
Munich offered kudos to both the downtown Business Improvement District and business owners for their patiencd, and to the crews who worked on the project for finishing on time.
"We are very please the the results," he said.
"I travel all over Wisconsin with my job, and I'll tell that Hayward is by far the most quaint and unique community," he said, "especially our Main Street."
Munich cut the ribbon, signifying the open of Main Street, and then a small parade consisting of a color guard, emergency service vehicles and a Namekagon Transit bus traversed from 4th Street and rounded the corner onto 2nd as the first "traffic" on the new pavement.
