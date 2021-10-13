The Greater Hayward House of Hope will hold a Charity Rummage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Ave. in Hayward.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Greater Hayward House of Hope’s rescue mission to help men overcome life controlling addiction issues.
“The Rummage Sale for Charity at Hayward Wesleyan Church is an amazing way to help others, no matter how you’re involved,” said Michael Thompson, House of Hope executive director. “Whether you’re donating items, shopping at the sale or volunteering, everything goes toward raising money to fund our rescue mission that serves the community.”
The sale will feature antiques, furniture and winter clothing, as well as toys, clothes, sporting equipment, housewares, holiday decorations and linens. Handmade items made by House of Hope participants also will be available for purchase.
Donations of gently used items will be accepted Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18-19, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and prior to the sale Nov. 20 at the gym entrance located behind the church. TVs, computers, baby car seats and large exercise equipment cannot be accepted.
Volunteers are needed. Those who can help should call (715) 558-1555.
