In a letter to parents and staff Monday, Oct. 19, the Hayward Community School District notified district families and staff that a student at the middle school and staff member at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We recently became aware that a student has tested positive for COVID-19 at our Middle School and a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at our High School,” the letter states. “We are keeping them and the family in our thoughts and hoping for a speedy recovery.
“In accordance with our protocols, we have reported this information to the Sawyer County Health Department (SCHD). The SCHD is conducting contact tracing and any person who is identified as a close contact to this person will be notified directly by SCHD.
“We are working with Sawyer County Health Officer and are taking all recommended precautions to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community, including following the recommended guidance with respect to isolation and quarantine procedures for all impacted students.
“Our staff will work around the clock to ensure a deep cleaning and disinfection of the school, in addition to the regular cleaning/disinfecting schedule of all District facilities.”
The District advises parents to keep students home from school if they are sick, and encourages frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, use of face coverings in public and staying home as much as possible. If a student is diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they had contact with someone who tested positive, they are advised to notify the school immediately.
In addition, if a child has any of these symptoms, parents are urged to contact their medical provider:
● Temperature of 100°F or higher ● Fever ● Chills ● Cough ● Shortness of breath ● Difficulty breathing ● Fatigue ● Muscle or body aches ● Headache ● Loss of taste or smell ● Sore throat ● Congestion or runny nose ● Nausea or vomiting ● Diarrhea
“We continue to work closely with the Sawyer County Health Department. We urge you to monitor your children for any symptoms. Please feel free to contact me with any questions,” said District Administrator Craig Olson.
