The Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) has announced its 2020 state tournament schedule for Aug. 14-16 at the Spooner and Hayward ballparks.
Hayward’s Larry Somerville Field will host two games Friday night, including the Hayward Hawks’ opener against Glidden. Hayward also will host four games on Saturday.
Spooner will host two games Friday night, four games on Saturday and two semifinal games plus the championship game on Sunday at Merchants Park. The schedule is:
Game 1 @ Hayward - 8/14 - Hayward Hawks vs. Glidden - 6:30 PM
Game 2 @ Spooner - 8/14 - Brill vs. Prescott - 6:30 PM
Game 3 @ Hayward - 8/14 - River Falls vs. Eau Claire Bears - 9:00 PM
Game 4 @ Spooner - 8/14 - Marshfield vs. Tony - 9:00 PM
Game 5 @ Hayward - 8/15 - Osseo vs. L Gm. 1 - 10:30 AM
Game 6 @ Spooner - 8/15 - CCV vs. L Gm. 2 - 10:30 AM
Game 7 @ Hayward - 8/15 - Everest vs. L Gm. 3 - 1:30 PM
Game 8 @ Spooner - 8/15 - Viroqua vs. L Gm. 4 - 1:30 PM
Game 9 @ Hayward - 8/15 - Osseo vs. W Gm. 1 - 4:30 PM
Game 10 @ Spooner - 8/15 - CCV vs. W Gm. 2 - 4:30 PM
Game 11 @ Hayward - 8/15 - Everest vs. W Gm. 3 - 7:30 PM
Game 12 @ Spooner - 8/15 - Viroqua vs. W Gm. 4 - 7:30 PM
Game 13 @ Spooner - 8/16 - W Pool 2 vs. W Pool 3 - 10 AM
Game 14 @ Spooner - 8/16 - W Pool 1 vs. W Pool 4 - 1 PM*
Championship @ Spooner - 8/16 - Winner Game 13 vs Winner Game 14- 4 PM**
* Game start of Game 14 will be 30 minutes after end of Game 13
** Championship game will start 30 minutes after end of Game 14
