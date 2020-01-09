Aumni soccer game at HMS Jan. 12

Hayward United Soccer Club will host a Hayward alumni game from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Hayward Middle School gym.

 All Hayward soccer alumni are welcome to attend. Admission is free and jerseys will be provided. Indoor cleats are recommended.

Please contact JP Dujardin at northforkranch@centurytel.net to reserve your spot.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments