Aumni soccer game at HMS Jan. 12
Hayward United Soccer Club will host a Hayward alumni game from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Hayward Middle School gym.
All Hayward soccer alumni are welcome to attend. Admission is free and jerseys will be provided. Indoor cleats are recommended.
Please contact JP Dujardin at northforkranch@centurytel.net to reserve your spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.