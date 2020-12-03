The Hayward High School choirs and band will perform their winter concerts Monday, Dec. 14, at the school, according to an announcement Thursday, Dec. 3.
The HHS Band will perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the auditorium. (This concert was originally scheduled for Dec. 7).
The HHS Choirs will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the school gym, as originally scheduled.
As per policy, all persons attending will be required to wear face coverings. The concerts will be recorded for viewing on the school district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
The Hayward middle school, intermediate school and primary school musicians also will perform winter concerts, but not for a live audience. Their concerts will be recorded and offered for viewing on the school district’s Facebook and/or YouTube pages.
