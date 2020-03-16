Due to concerns over the COVIC 19 virus, the Hayward Community Schools will close Wednesday, March 18, through April 13, and is planning to re-open on Tuesday, April 14, according to an announcement from Supt. Craig Olson on the school district’s web site Monday, March 16.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered all public and private schools in the state to close as of March 18 and to remain closed at least through April 5.
The Hayward Schools closure includes includes all after school activities and access to the school grounds, including playgrounds, athletic fields, and the track. Scheduled school board meetings will continue to run as normal.
“As the (COVID-19) continues to spread, we want to reassure our community that the health and safety of our students, staff, and community is our top priority. Due to the fact that this is a rapidly changing situation, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 on an almost hourly basis and will continue to do so for the coming weeks,” Supt. Olson stated. We are addressing the epidemic in a very systemic manner with local, state, and federal health agencies.”
The school district will continue to inform the community of the latest changes and updates in this situation, through its web site at www.hayward.k12.wi.us. There also will be individual emails, phone calls and information on social media outlets for a variety of resources to assist people during this process.
FOOD SERVICE
The Hayward Community School District will be provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in all households which have students attending the Hayward Community Schools who are 18 years of age and younger.
“We feel food service is a very important element of our process during this epidemic,” Olson said. “This program will start on Thursday, March 19 and will continue through April 3 (Monday-Friday).Options to participate in our food service program include either picking up your food from the Hayward High School drive thru location or daily bus delivery to your bus stop. Times for both drive thru pick-up and bus delivery will be between the hours of 11 a.m-1 p.m.”
Parents are asked to complete the on-line survey so the district can provide meals.
If they do not have internet access and would like to participate in the off-school food service program, they are asked to call the building level assistants and they will get the information logged into our system.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to pick up their child’s prescription medication from school between 7:30 a.m. and 4p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Medications will not be released to the students at any time.
“The Hayward Community School District’s priority is to provide a top-notch education for all of our students, while protecting their health and well-being and we will continue to follow the guidance of public health professionals,” Olson stated. “As the priority across the world at this time is health and safety, not academics, the Hayward Community School District is committed to providing each of our student’s enrichment activities for the coming weeks. Please look for work from your students when they get home on Tuesday afternoon. We will also be providing on-line resources on our social media outlets. Please take the time to research some of these resources and utilize them as you best feel the need.
“There are many questions that have yet to be answered including required instructional hours, state testing, and graduation dates. We are in uncharted waters and it is a stressful time for everyone. Information is rapidly changing and we will do our best to keep our community informed and continue to work in partnership with you to do what is best for our students, staff, and community of the Hayward School District.
“I appreciate your flexibility and understanding in this matter. My hope is that everyone continues to embrace this adversity and we will be a stronger community moving forward from this event. If you have any questions or concerns, please free to call me or stop by and I will be happy to assist.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.