Due to a conflict with a Hayward School Board meeting, the Hayward Community School District Facebook Live session on the re-opening of school this fall has been postponed from Monday, Aug. 3, to Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m.

Supt. Craig Olson will host the question and answer format. The school district’s plan to open school this fall is posted on the school website. Students will report on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

