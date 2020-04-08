Hayward Schools hope to re-open April 27

In a Facebook Live presentation Monday, April 6, Hayward Community Schools Superintendent Craig Olson and Curriculum Coordinator Kelly Ryder answered a barrage of questions from parents related to the continuation of instruction for their children for the rest of the school year during the ongoing shutdown related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Along with other schools throughout the state, the Hayward schools have been closed since March 17 at the order of Governor Tony Evers to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.
Olson said Hayward schools are tentatively looking to re-open for students and staff Monday, April 27, including the resumption of spring sports and other activities.
Speaking at a special school board meeting Monday, board member and physician Dr. Harry Malcolm said, “Medically we’re looking at a potential surge (of COVID-19 cases) in the last half of April or early May. That was the computer model. It’s like predicting a snowstorm.”
Olson responded, “We definitely will follow the direction of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Sawyer County Public Health. We have a plan for the 27th and for any realistic scenario you could possibly throw at us.”
“The health and safety of our students is what is most important,” Ryder said. “We will get those academics to you (parents).”
If school resumes on April 27, high school graduation “will be just like normal,” Olson said. Other scenarios include a “video” graduation or “people driving up with their cars and getting a diploma,” he said. “Or we could send out their diplomas and have a graduation (ceremony) in July or September. Or the following year we could have graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021.
“If we get to that point, I am going to look to our senior class to find out what they would like to see,” he said.
“This Class of 2020 will be remembered forever already if we’re back in school on April 27,” Olson added. “This hasn’t happened” since the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19. “This senior class has done a great job throughout their educational career of what things they would like to. We will not just leave them hanging; that’s a promise.”
Ryder said the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has waived all state testing requirements for students for the remainder of the school year.
Also, the Hayward district has applied to the DPI and received a waiver of annual minutes of instruction requirements for the remainder of this school year, so those minutes will not be made up.
If school is canceled for the rest of this year, “we are looking at pass/fail (grading) for remainder of the year,” Olson said. “That would eliminate a lot of the rubrics.”
School lunch and breakfast continue to be provided to students Monday through Friday and will run through April 23. Olson said more than 800 students are being served daily, through the high school drive-up and via seven Hurricane Busing buses which deliver food to the kids at their regular bus stops.
About 400 individuals watched Monday’s Facebook Live presentation. Several parents praised teachers for connecting with students. Olson said homeroom teachers in all grades are making weekly calls to their students.
Olson said teachers are re-evaluating curriculum and after the current spring break “everyone will have a definite plan of attack on how they will get more schoolwork for their kids and on-line resources. We are going to go with the modified (time shortened) packet of the fourth quarter curriculum.
“We didn’t want to go entirely through internet access, because we’re finding that in Sawyer County and across Wisconsin, internet infrastructure isn’t able to hold up with all the families working at home. In a lot of cases, it’s multiple people using the same device or internet service, and it’s getting bogged down. So we’re putting together a paper copy and using the internet resources as an enrichment activity. It will be a blended approach” for K-12 students, including e-learning.
“Internet and broadband are definitely a concern to us here,” Olson said. ”We want to provide the same opportunities for everyone. Someone without internet should not be punished.”
Students “will not return to the same grade next year. You will be moving on to the next grade,” Olson added. “We will do our best to see that kids are caught up, and modifying things to the level of getting them up to speed.”
The school district “has no hammer to say (to parents of students) that ‘You need to do this or else,’” Olson added. Similar to a snow day, if parents decide to keep their kids home for safety reasons and “communicate with us, they definitely will be excused,” he said.
He said that as of right now, summer enrichment classes for elementary students (Canes Camp) will go on as planned.
Olson said he doesn’t know if students will be screened for Coronavirus when they return to school, but the district will follow the lead of CDC and Sawyer County Public Health.
Board actions
In a special Board of Education meeting Monday, the board acted on several matters:
Approved a waiver of state-mandated instructional minutes for this school year, as approved by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) due to the cancellation of school days in the coronavirus public health crisis.
In another coronavirus-related action, agreed to waive the state-mandated educator effectiveness process, Supt. Olson said administrators will still evaluate teachers.
Approved the annual shared services agreement with Cooperative Educational Services Agency (CESA) 12.
Hired Jacob Sande as eighth grade English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher, filling the position vacated by Jared Phillips.
Hired Christopher Berghammer as fourth grade teacher, filling the position vacated by David Click.
Approved the transfer of Meghan Droessler from her current kindergarten teaching position to third grade teacher for the 2020-21 school year.
Hired Emily Williamson as kindergarten teacher, replacing Meghan Droessler.
