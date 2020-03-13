Hayward Schools cancel after-school activities, prohibit visitors
In response to the COVID 19 infectious disease situation, the Hayward Community Schools will cancel after-school activities and prohibit visitors effective at midnight Sunday, Monday, March 15, and running through April 12.
In a letter posted on the Hayward School District’s web site Friday, March 13, Hayward Schools Superintendent Craig Olson announced the following:
“As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, we want to reassure our community that the health and safety of our students, staff, and community is our top priority. Due to the fact this is a rapidly changing situation, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 on almost an hourly basis and are addressing the epidemic in a very systemic manner with local, state, and federal health agencies.
AFTER-School Events, Activities, Clubs and Athletics
The Hayward Community School District’s priority is to provide a top-notch education for all of our students while protecting their health and well-being and we will continue to follow the guidance of public health professionals. In an effort to prevent the spread of this illness, we will be taking the following preventative measures.
Effective Sunday, March 15th at midnight:
All after school events, activities, clubs, meetings, practices, performances and athletic events will be cancelled. All field trips are cancelled.
All facilities will close immediately after school. This will allow custodial staff enough time to disinfect our facilities.
To limit the number people visiting our school and facilities, we are suspending visitors, vendors, or volunteers.
The above will be in effect through April 12th. We will continue to monitor this situation on a daily basis and a decision on, when, or whether to resume the above restrictions will be shared in April.
Travel Advisories
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Sawyer County Health Department are providing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concerning upcoming travel plans. This is a rapidly evolving situation and it is important to be aware of any travel health notices regarding COVID-19 before you travel. We strongly encourage you to visit the CDC travel advisory site for the latest updates.
If you choose to keep your child out of school, we respect your decision. The absence will be excused and teachers will do their best to provide missing assignments in a timely fashion. Please keep in mind that providing missing or late school-work is no easy task. We ask that you be patient with your requests.
We will continue to work with public health authorities to keep schools open, however, please begin preparing in the event school closures are mandated. We strongly advise parents/guardians to obtain essential supplies of their student’s medications for at-home use as all at-school medications will remain at the schools.
We are in uncharted waters and this is a very challenging time for everyone. Information is rapidly changing and we will do our best to keep our community informed and continue to work in partnership with you to do what is best for the students, staff, and community of the Hayward School District.
Please utilize the following links as resources in the future.
I appreciate your flexibility and understanding. My hope is that everyone embraces this adversity and we will be a stronger community moving forward from this event. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call me or stop by and I will be happy to assist,” Supt. Olson said.
