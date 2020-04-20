On Monday, April 20, Hayward Community Schools Superintendent Craig Olson announced the school district’s plans for the remainder of the school year, in response to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ extension of the “Safer at Home” order through May 26.
The plans include completion by students of their academic learning packets for the fourth quarter, continuation of free lunch and breakfast food service for all students 18 and younger through June 5, and family pickup of student locker and desk content bags on April 27-28.
In his e-mail and announcement on the school district’s web site, Supt. Olson said “It deeply saddens me to inform you this new order means that the Hayward Community School District will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. This includes all after school activities and access to the school grounds, including playgrounds, athletic fields, and the track.”
Olson said families will receive instructions from their child’s school principal within a few days to provide them with specific information and instructions.
Breakfast and lunch will continue to be delivered Monday through Friday to all students who sign up for it. Families can pick up the food packets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the high school drive-through, or at their child’s regular bus stop, as delivered by Hurricane Busing yellow bus drivers.
School staff will clean out the contents of student desks and lockers this week and put them into bags, labeled with the student’s name. The bags can be picked up curbside on Monday and Tuesday, April 27-28, along with the student’s fourth quarter continuity of learning packet.
Olson added that families can continue to expect a weekly phone call from heir child’s teacher. The purpose of this call is to see how the child is doing and answer any questions the family may have.
“My hope is that everyone continues to embrace this adversity and we will be a stronger community moving forward from this event,” Olson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.