Hayward schools announce plans for remainder of year

On Monday, April 20, Hayward Community Schools Superintendent Craig Olson announced the school district’s plans for the remainder of the school year through June 5, in response to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ extension of the “Safer at Home” order through May 26.
All K-12 schools in the state have been closed by order of the governor since March 17 in an effort to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hayward district’s plans include completion by students of academic learning packets for the fourth quarter sent to them at home, continuation of free lunch and breakfast food service for all students 18 and younger through June 5, and family pickup of student locker content bags on April 27-28.
In his e-mail and announcement on the school district’s website, Olson said, “It deeply saddens me to inform you this new order means that the Hayward Community School District will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. This includes all afterschool activities and access to the school grounds, including playgrounds, athletic fields and the track. Scheduled school board meetings will continue to run as normal.
Olson said families will receive instructions from their child’s school principal within a few days to provide them with specific information and instructions.
The fourth quarter curriculum is broken down into six, week-long units. This curriculum “was modified by each child’s teacher to best fit the at-home learning environment that we are all dealing with,” Olson said.
“Grades for fourth quarter will be pass or no pass. Your child’s work can be turned in on a weekly basis or at the end of the school year. You can drop off the work during office hours in front of your child’s school.”
Breakfast and lunch will continue to be delivered Monday through Friday to all students who sign up for it. Families can pick up the food packets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the high school drive-through, or at their child’s regular bus stop, as delivered by Hurricane Busing yellow bus drivers.
Olson added that families may continue to expect a weekly phone call from their child’s teacher. The purpose of this call is to see how the child is doing and answer any questions the family may have.
“My hope is that everyone continues to embrace this adversity and we will be a stronger community moving forward from this event,” Olson said. “The school grounds have been closed, but education has not. Our kids are continuing to learn and achieve.”
School staff will clean out the contents of student desks and lockers this week and put them into bags, labeled with the student’s name. The bags can be picked up curbside at the respective schools 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, and 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, along with the student’s fourth quarter continuity of learning packet.
Families can visit the school district’s website at www.hayward.k12.wi.us and look for individual emails, phone calls and refer to the social media outlets for a variety of resources to assist them during this process.
Olson added that high school graduation will happen, but details haven’t been decided. Students and parents have told him, “They’d like it to look as normal as possible,” he said.
Olson said if there is a summer school this summer, it won’t be face to face, but something could be done virtually.
