The Hayward Community School Board received an update on the impact of COVID-19 at a special meeting Monday, Oct. 5, and considered future education scenarios including a return to five days a week of in-person instruction and a continued virtual component.
District Administrator Craig Olson reported that a middle school staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but “no close contact came out of that,” as defined by the Sawyer County Public Health office. He added that five staff members were out of school and in quarantine as of Monday.
Following the positive test result of the staff member, “We sent out a letter to all staff and families of middle school students, school athletes and bus riders,” Olson said. “We were very transparent other than saying who it is.”
He added that “No more kids have had it (COVID-19) other than that one” reported on Sept. 18.
The board approved the official Sept. 18 student enrollment count for submittal to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
District Business Manager Jennifer Frank reported that the student enrollment is 2,001. Of those, 1,789 are school district residents and 263 are nonresidents who enrolled under the state’s open-enrollment provision. There are 51 resident children enrolled in other school districts.
Of the total, 250 are enrolled in the Hayward Center for Individualized Learning (HACIL) charter school and 31 are enrolled in the Northern Waters Environmental School.
The student count by school is: Primary, 416; Intermediate, 368; Middle, 413; and High School, 523.
The district is surveying parents of virtual students to find out who intends to send their children back to school in-person at the start of the second quarter on Nov. 4. Approximately 540 students, or 26.5 percent of the total enrollment as of Sept. 9, were learning be online only.
So far, half of the parents responded to the survey and half of those said they would send their kids back to school in-person as of Nov. 4, Olson said. So approximately 135 kids would return to in-person instruction. That would “decrease our social distancing. We’ve said from the beginning we can’t guarantee everyone is going to be safe. We’re going to be as safe as possible and social-distance as much as we can. We’ve done that.
“The staff and students have done a great job of self-monitoring and cleaning,” Olson added. “Everyone is doing a nice job of cleaning high-touch areas between classes. The kids, especially those in extra-curricular activities, don’t want to be designated as being in close contact, so they’re self-policing themselves.”
Fridays (the “virtual day” each week for all students) are “very busy for our teachers,” Olson said. “It’s difficult to return to five days a week of in-person instruction (now it is four days) plus virtual at the same time unless we provide more staffing. It’s busy on Fridays, but we can sustain (the current format) for a while.
“Our student attendance level is unbelievably high this year,” Olson added. “They want to be here.”
Personnel actions
At their meeting Monday, the board acted on various personnel matters:
Accepted the resignations of assistant soccer coach David Teran, girls assistant soccer coach Timothy Stillwell, and high school English teacher Zarrin-Taj Reynolds.
Hired Bryce Goetsch as freshman football coach, Bruce Tippett as middle school assistant football coach, Noah LeBlanc as assistant high school football coach, Haley Dunlop as cheer team coach, Michael McKevett as assistant boys soccer coach, and Greg Boss as seventh grade boys basketball coach.
Hired Michelle Sheehan as intermediate school special education paraprofessional.
Hired Kevin Metcalf as district-wide maintenance worker and David Westphal as high school custodian.
Homecoming Week
This is Homecoming Week at Hayward High School, but activities are limited due to COVID-19 precautions. There are dress-up days, sports including two girls volleyball matches, cross-country invitationals and a football game Friday night at Rod Lundberg Field.
There will be no parade or school dance.
The HHS Band is not performing publicly, as half of the members are attending school in-person and half virtually.
