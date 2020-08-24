After hearing from multiple speakers in an audience of about 70 people at a special meeting Monday, Aug. 24, the Hayward Community Schools Board of Education voted 7-0 to affirm its earlier decision to offer both in-person and virtual instruction options to students this fall.
The new school year for students will begin Tuesday, Sept. 1. A registration survey of school district parents in early August revealed that 75 percent plan to send their children physically to school Monday through Thursday, with Fridays being an on-line learning day. The other 25 percent plan to have their kids learn strictly on-line from Hayward teachers.
The board also affirmed that all persons in the school buildings will be required to wear masks and socially distance from other people, except for medical reasons.
The board's decision comes after Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons recommended that local schools go strictly virtual for the first two weeks of the school year due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.
Supt. Craig Olson told the board that all 27 staff who recently were quarantined due to being exposed to a COVID-positive person will be back on the job by Friday, Aug. 28.
For more details on Monday’s meeting, see this week’s edition of the Sawyer County Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.