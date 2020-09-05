This September the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers, students and everyone that a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning.
During September, the Weiss Community Library will host several activities, including entry into a raffle drawing for a gift card for all new library patrons and for patrons who refer a friend. The library staff also is asking patrons to share how they benefit from having a library card or from visiting the library. Submissions will also be entered into a drawing for a gift card.
September activities
• Preschool Storytime, Tuesdays at 10 a.m., presented by Northwest Connection Family Resources, Facebook Live
• LEGO Club Live, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m., fourth Tuesday of the month
• StoryWalk, Library trails, books will be changed periodically
• Storytime with Ann, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live
• Library Nature Trail Seasonal Audio Guides, available online at weisscommunitylibrary.com/events.html. Listen to Emily Stone, from the Cable Natural History Museum describe 18 points along the trail during each of the seasons. Funded by a grant from the C.D. Besadny Fund
• Also upcoming: Seasonal Scavenger Hunts, Trivia programs and surprise activities.
Nothing is more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs and family story times, to makerspace and travel programs, libraries transform lives through education. Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together.
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.
“Our library programs serve students of all ages,” said Library Director Molly Lank-Jones. “For younger children, we offer storytime on Tuesday, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and the Summer Reading Program, which help them learn to read and encourage school readiness. For teens and older students, we provide access to computers, homework help through BadgerLink, as well as GED sample tests, and hundreds of other resources through GALE Courses.”
She noted the Weiss Community Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community.
To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit weisscommunitylibrary.com. Especially during these times, area residents can look to the library if a child needs resources for school or needs books to read for enjoyment (important for a child’s development). The library offers free Wi-Fi 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and public internet stations inside at no cost.
“COVID-19 may have changed some of the ways that the library operates, but the library still is very much here for you,” Lank-Jones said. “The staff is busy scheduling in-building visits two days each week and curbside pick-up service three days each week. Temporarily, the library is open fewer hours, but people continue to enjoy standard services, as well as new ones.”
Also, people with library cards from any library in the Northern Waters Library Service (NWLS) may access popular free resources, such as BadgerLink, Ancestry Library Edition, and hundreds of Gale Courses, from the comfort of their own homes.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to help ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for an in-person visit or curbside pick-up, call the library at (715) 634-2161. Be sure to check onine regularly for additional events.
