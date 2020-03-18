Officers will respond via phone first
Due to the ongoing concerns over the potential spreading of COVID-19, the City of Hayward Police Department is taking the following precautions along with precautions enacted by the Sawyer County Sheriffs Dispatch.
City of Hayward Patrol Officers will continue to handle all calls for service and respond to all emergencies within our jurisdiction 24 hours a day.
When speaking with dispatch the caller will be asked additional questions, depending on the nature of your call. This is to help reduce the risk and protect all law enforcement personnel and the individuals they come in contact with.
When handling a call for service, the officer assigned may make most of the contact over the phone and not in person depending on the nature of the call. Officers come in contact with many individuals during the course of their shift and again we are taking precautions to reduce risk as much as possible.
The City of Hayward Police Department is working closely with the State of Wisconsin, Sawyer County Health and Human Services, Sawyer County Sheriffs Department, local medical facilities and other agencies to ensure we are doing the best we can to comply with all recommendations to keep the public and officers safe.
We encourage all businesses, residents and visitors to comply with the State of Wisconsin mandates and guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 when out in public and at home. These guidelines and mandates are put in place for the protection and safety of all. Failure to comply, will result in officers collecting information for the Sawyer County Health Department.It will then be decided on a course of action taken against individuals, and businesses not in compliance with the State of Wisconsin mandates.
