Hayward nurse experiences tragedy of virus in NYC

On Monday night, at the end of her 12th day serving as a nurse in New York City responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayward resident Buffy Riley said she was feeling good.
Just as Riley’s bus that was taking her back to her hotel crossed a bridge from Brooklyn and revealed the skyline of Manhattan, she interrupted a phone interview to take a photo of the skyline.
“It’s just so beautiful,” she said.
Oh what a difference a day makes.
On Sunday, April 12, Riley responded to seven Code Blues (a patient’s breathing had stopped) in her hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) and three patients on ventilators had died due to complications from COVID-19.
The three would be included in the 671 that died that day from COVID-19 in the state of New York.
“It was just the worst day ever,” Riley said of Sunday. “This is people dying and we are pounding on their chest and we are pumping drugs into them and then finally someone goes, ‘It’s over and he’s not coming back.’ And then there is this dead body and piles of medical waste, and then you have to go right back to work.”
As a nurse, Riley has seen death before but not with such intensity and drain on staff.
“My heart is racing and I’m sweating, and then the patient dies,” she wrote on her Facebook post about Sunday. “They are dropping like flies, including one of mine.”
Adding to the stress, Riley said, are supply shortages.
“Today is my third straight day on my unit,” she said. “The trouble is we keep running out of supplies. We were wearing hairnets on shoes yesterday because we couldn’t find any shoe covers. This morning we weren’t provided any gowns. I said, ‘I am not going in this room to assess this patient until you get gowns.’ These people are really sick so you can’t ignore them, but you have to be safe.”
Eventually the gowns appeared on Monday. The day turned out to be a good one, with none of Riley’s patients dying.
“I am feeling a thousand times better today than yesterday,” she said. “Yesterday was a horrible day.”
Sunday night Riley was so disturbed that she called her family and expressed her biggest fear was contacting COVID-19, ending up in an ICU as a patient, and her family wouldn’t be able to see her because family members are not allowed in ICUs during this pandemic.
She was asked if she feels safe in the hospital.
“I hope so,” she said. “We all are diligent about protective wear and stuff life PPEs (personal protective equipment). We all take precautions. We do the best we can.”
On her ride from Brooklyn to her hotel near Central Park, Riley was told a second person on Monday had been identified with COVID-19 in Sawyer County.
Riley wonders if enough testing is being done in Wisconsin, like has been done in New York, to get a true picture how many people have the disease.
“What I think Wisconsin should be doing is testing everywhere,” she said. “Find out who has it. I know we are supposed to be sequestered in our houses, but what good is that going to do us if we don’t know who has it?
“They are testing tons of people (in New York). There are tons of drive-by tests. That’s why the numbers are so high in New York. I bet the numbers would be higher in Wisconsin if they did more testing. I’m not saying I want a high number, but you have a better sense of what your population health is like if you have a sense of how many of them are sick.”
Riley wrote a Sunday Facebook post that when she left the Brooklyn hospital after the three deaths she didn’t know if she could make it back the hospital on Monday, but a nurse supervisor took her hands and told her that God was with her and everything was in his hands.
“She said it was up to me,” wrote Riley on Facebook. “She said it feels bad and chaotic and horrible. She said I was doing a good job and wants me to stay. She said we are working under impossible conditions. Even though we are not supposed to do this, she hugged me.”
Sometimes even heroes need a hug.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.