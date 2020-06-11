The Hayward United Wolfpack men’s soccer team will open the season at home on Sunday, June 14, against two tough opponents.
The Wolfpack will open the 2020 season at 3 p.m. against Eau Claire Bateaux, who topped last year's WPASL regular season standings. This will be their first meeting since the Wolfpack lost to Eau Claire in last year's WPASL semifinals, 4-3, off a heartbreaking EC goal in the 87th minute.
The Pack will then take on Turbo Sports FC, a UPSL team out of Minneapolis, at 6 p.m. The UPSL is a high-level national league and considered the fifth tier of soccer in the United States, one level above the WPASL and other regional leagues. This will be the Wolfpack's first game against a UPSL opponent.
All games will be played at the Hayward Sports Complex, located four miles north of Hayward on U.S. Hwy 63 across from the KOA campground. Spectators are welcome to attend.
