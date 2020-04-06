City of Hayward Police arrested a suspect after man reported that he had been shot in the head and wounded by his roommate Saturday, April 4.
About 1:08 a.m. the City of Hayward Police Department was notified by Sawyer County dispatch of a male subject that called 911 stating he had been shot in the head.
An officer met with the victim and was told the victim was shot in the head by a 40-caliber handgun at a residence on Pinewood Drive in the city’s southeast side. The officer observed an open wound to the victim’s head that appeared to be from a bullet grazing the victim’s head.
The victim was located on Olker Road and transported by the officer to an ambulance that was staged at a safe location. The victim stated his roommate shot him after returning to the residence and he then fled on foot.
The male suspect was located at his house on Pinewood Drive and was taken into custody without further incident. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department and the LCO Police Department assisted with the apprehension.
A search warrant for the residence was obtained and a search revealed a .40 caliber handgun. Officers also located a bullet hole in the door frame and recovered a bullet from the hole.
The suspect is currently being held on charges of negligent handling of a firearm and battery causing great bodily harm. This case is under investigation with possible further charges being forwarded to the Sawyer County District Attorney’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.