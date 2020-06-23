A 30-year-old Hayward man, Lars A. Schnell, was killed in a one-vehicle crash on County Highway B north of Winter Monday night, June 22.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek repored that at 11:25 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s communications center received a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries on Highway B west of Highway W in the town of Winter. Sawyer County deputies responded to the scene, assisted by Sawyer County ambulance EMTs and paramedics and the Winter Fire Department.
The initial investigation indicates that Lars Schnell was eastbound on Highway B, driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban. He apparently lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, rolled over and came to rest on its roof. Schell, the lone occupant of the vehicle, received fatal injuries from the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Sawyer County coroner.
