A 67-year-old Hayward man, Joseph A. Timmerman, was killed when his bicycle crashed on a single-track mountain bike trail in the town of Spider Lake Thursday, Sept. 17.
At 1:40 p.m. Thursday, the Sawyer County sheriff’s dispatch center was informed by the Bayfield County sheriff’s office of a bicycle crash with injury on a trail one-quarter mile south of Camp 38 Road in the town of Spider Lake. The section is known as “Dirty Candy” Trail, just south of the Bayfield County line.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office assisted by Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, Spider and Round Lake fire departments, Sawyer County EMS and Great Divide Ambulance Service responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, fire and EMS personnel found Timmerman deceased at the scene of the crash. Witness statements indicate that Timmerman had lost control of his bicycle while going over a jump in a rocky portion of the trail. As he landed, he went over the handle bars and landed head first, causing fatal injuries.
Timmerman, a retired forester and bicycle enthusiast, was a former board member of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.
Timmerman is survived by his wife, “Bean” Timmerman.
The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) stated on its Facebook page that “There is great sadness in the CAMBA community over the tragic passing of Joe Timmerman yesterday. Joe’s enthusiasm and support for the trails and cycling in general was palpable and his ear to ear smile infectious.
“CAMBA extends its deepest, heart-felt condolences to his wife, Bean, and their families and friends. This is indeed a difficult time for them and we share their grief,” CAMBA stated.
The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) stated on its Facebook page, “It is a very sad day indeed. Joe Timmerman was a great friend of the Birkie. He volunteered as a Birkie race chief, served on the ABSF Board of Directors, loved to spend time in the great outdoors riding his bike, skiing, looking at the stars, and enjoying the great north woods.
“Joe had the most magnificent smile...he will be deeply missed. The entire Birkie staff and board of directors extends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his dear wife Bean, their family, and friends, on Joe's unexpected passing.”
