A Hayward-Lac Courte Oreilles area resident, Bradley R. Young Sr., 38, was found dead Wednesday, Dec. 25, at a logging site off LaRush Road, near Hwy. NN and the west side of Chief Lake, after a large oak tree fell on him.
Sawyer County Coroner John Froemel said family members and law enforcement searched for Young, who had been last seen Sunday, Dec. 22. He was found about one-quarter mile off LaRush Road.
“We believe he might have been there since Sunday,” Froemel said.
“It was just a horrible accident,” he said. “It wasn’t a tree he was cutting or anything he did wrong. A tree blew over and fell on top of him.”
Froemel said the oak tree was 60 to 70 feet tall and about 9 to 10 inches in diameter. The cause of death was multi-system trauma.
Young leaves a wife, eight children and other family members to mourn his death. An obituary is printed on Page 6 of this edition of the Record (at left).
