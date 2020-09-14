Stating that there is “a need to deter this type of heinous activity,” Judge John P. Anderson Monday, Sept. 14, sentenced 29-year-old Jonathan P. Kakazu of Hayward to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs.
Kakazu pleaded guilty to delivering heroin laced with fentanyl to 21-year-old Cassidy Joy Metropulos of Hayward, who consumed the drug and died Aug. 27, 2019.
Kakazu appeared in court Monday with his attorneys, Ryan Reid and Joseph Schieffer. The prosecutors were District Attorney Bruce Poquette and Assistant Attorney General Chad Verbeten.
The sentence imposed by Judge Anderson is more severe than the sentence of 24 years (12 years confinement, 12 years supervised release) that was jointly recommended by the state and the defense.
Judge Anderson said that if Kakazu had not taken responsibility for his action, the judge would have imposed the maxium sentence of 40 years in prison. The judge cited Kakazu’s past criminal convictions in imposing sentence.
As conditions of his sentence, Kakazu must pay $8761.75 restitution to the victim’s family for funeral and medical expenses, have no contact with the victim’s family, maintain absolute sobriety, complete any counseling deemed appropriate, undergo an alcohol or drug assessment and take cognitive behavioral therapy. He was credited with 456 days served in jail.
Approximately 45 people attended Monday’s sentencing hearing in Sawyer County Circuit Court.
