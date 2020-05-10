A 57-year-old Hayward man, Christopher Arthur Thannum, was arrested Saturday, May 9, on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated-sixth offense in Rusk County.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that at 4:56 p.m. Saturday, a state trooper responded to a report of a vehicle which had run into the ditch on CTH O at Fire Lane Road northwest of Bruce. When the trooper arrived on scene he found the operator, Thannum, uninjured and standing outside of his vehicle. The vehicle had no damage.
Thannum admitted he had gone into the ditch because he had been texting and driving. The trooper noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from Thannum along with other visible signs of impairment.
Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and Thannum was subsequently placed under arrest for OWI 6th offense. Thannum was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith, where a consensual blood draw was obtained for chemical testing. He was later incarcerated at the Rusk County jail where he has been charged with OWI 6th, bail jumping, texting while driving, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, and failure to have control of a motor vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.