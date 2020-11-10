An 18-year-old Hayward man, Steven W. Martinson Jr., was arrested for fleeing officers, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation Friday, Nov. 7.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that at 2:54 a.m. Nov. 7, a Sawyer County deputy observed a silver sedan traveling southbound at a very high rate of speed near the intersection of CTH K and CTH E in Bass Lake township. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated in an attempt to flee from the deputy.
The pursuit continued south on CTH E to Fleming Way, then eastbound onto STH 27-70. While on STH 27-70, the suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The pursuit then continued southbound onto STH 40 toward Rusk County. While on STH 40, the suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 90 mph. As the pursuit entered Rusk County on STH 40, Sawyer County deputies were informed that Rusk County deputies were at the intersection of STH 40 and CTH H in the Town of Murry with a tire deflation device, which was ultimately successful in ending the pursuit.
The male driver, who was identified as Steven W. Martinson Jr, 18, of Hayward, was taken into custody for fleeing/eluding law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. There was a 17-year-old female passenger in the vehicle with Martinson, who was released to her parents.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department and the Rusk County Sheriff s Office.
