The only hurdle standing in the way of Hayward winning the 2021 America’s Main Street competition is Orlando, Florida, and 23 others downtowns from around the nation.
Monday morning, Nov. 15, the organization Independent We Stand, announced that out of 113 semifinalist from around the nation that Main Street Hayward had reached the top 25, or the quarterfinals of the 2021 America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” competition. Hayward reached the top 25 from online voting that ended Nov. 7
A new round of online voting began Nov. 15 to select the top 10. The online voting will continue through Dec. 12.
“We are grateful and humbled to be among the top 25 vote getters in the country when it comes to Main Streets,” said Chris Ruckdaschel, executive director of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce. “The fact that Main Street Hayward has achieved this status on a regular basis over the past five years is a testament to what our residents and visitors alike feel about our special Hayward community and our Main Street that is at the heart of it. We now want to continue the excitement and momentum by making it to the Top 10. Everyone that loves Main Street Hayward can help by voting online every day through Dec. 12.”
According to the organizer of the competition, Hayward and Main Street Jacksonville, Illinois, are the only two that have made the semifinals five times, and Hayward has made the quarterfinals four times.
But Hayward has only made it to the top 10 once, back in 2017, the first year Hayward competed, and according to Bill Brunell, co-founder of the competition, in 2017 Hayward was ranked in the top 5 in the final countdown to name the winner.
The 2021 competition began with 216 nominees, with 133 progressing to the semifinals, and 494,000 votes later it’s down to Hayward and 24 other Main Streets. They include Jacksonville, Illinois, along with Beardstown, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; Cambridge, Ohio; Clovis New Mexico; Canton, Georgia; Hudson, Massachusetts; Jeffersonville, Indiana; Eatonton, Georgia; Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Fort Payne, Alabama; Mount Airy, North Carolina; Hope, Arkansas; LaBelle, Florida; Lititz, Pennsylvania; Altus, Oklahoma; Enterprise, Alaska; Homer, Louisiana; Monroe, Wisconsin; Osborne, Kansas; Maryville, Missouri; Norton, Kansas; and Texarkana and Navasota, Texas.
According to its press release, Independent We Stand is described as “a nationwide movement of independent small business owners whose mission is to inspire other small business owners to better understand and celebrate their locally owned status while educating consumers about the importance and strong economic benefits of supporting them.”
The 2021 competition is called “Road to Recovery” to stress the importance of Main Streets around the nation for their economic vitality in overcoming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Main Street Hayward has certainly been one of those centers of vitality after experiencing a very good 2020 for attracting visitors to having an even better 2021, according to several downtown businesses.
If Main Street Hayward is named the eventual winner, the competition will generate $25,000 for the chamber and other gifts, but more importantly will garner national visibility.
“It’s exciting,” said Ruckdaschel of the competition, “and now we need to wrap up that excitement as much as we can with more voting.”
How to vote
The road to the final 10 selection, which ends Dec. 12, is all about casting online votes.
To vote for Main Street Hayward go online to mainstreetcontest.com/profile/121.
Because this is a popularity contest, the organizers allow voters to cast up to 25 votes a day from the same IP address.
From the top 10, the Road to Recovery winner will be chosen by the organizer and announced Dec. 20.
More about the America’s Main Streets contest is available at mainstreetcontest.com.
