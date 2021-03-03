The Hayward Lions Club will host its postponed 39th annual Pre-Birkie (actually the Post-Birkie this year), Saturday, March 6, starting and finishing at Birkie Ridge field, off Highway 63, 2.5 miles north of Seeley.
Skiers will have the choice to stride or skate the short (26 kilometer) or long (42 kilometer) courses, with the first wave taking off from the start line at 9:30 a.m. Skiers will head up into the hills to connect with the Birkebeiner Trail and then return to Birkie Ridge.
Skiers can register at the Hayward Veterans Community Center from 4:30 to 9 p.m. this Friday or from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Birkie Ridge was chosen as this year’s race start and finish to allow all participants, volunteers and spectators to park at the start-finish area. Chips will not start timing until skiers cross the start line to allow them to create space as they move through the course.
Both races will go south down the Birkebeiner skate trail — the short race to OO and the long race long to the Gravel Pit. Both will turn around at their respective turnarounds and head back to Firetower Hill, where they will loop back to the Birkie Ridge finish.
There will be aid stations at Highway OO and Gravel Pit. Aid stations will be stocked with bottled water, spaced-out cups of energy drink and GU. Racers are welcome to bring their own hydration/replenishments with them.
There will be brats, sweatshirts, Tremblay’s chocolates and Angry Minnow beer for all the racers.
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 12: Early registration and bib pick-up from 4:30-9 p.m. at the Hayward Veterans Community Center. Registration may be held as a drive-through in the parking lot, pending local health and safety restrictions. There will not be a spaghetti dinner this year, but skiers are encouraged to support the local sponsors.
Saturday, Feb.13: Late registration and packet pick-up from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Center.
42K race start times: 9:30 a.m., men skate; 9:35 a.m., women skate; 9:40 a.m., men and women classic.
26K start times: 10 a.m., men skate; 10:05 a.m., women skate; 10:10 a.m., men and women classic.
For more information, visit www.prebirkie.com. Send a message or call (715) 558-6251.
‘We serve’
Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world with 1.3 million members in 185 countries. Worldwide, Lions Clubs are recognized for their service to the blind, visually impaired, and hearing impaired.
The Hayward Lions Club raises money for numerous community service projects, including community dinners, Operation Christmas, the Hayward Sports Center, local food shelves, ALS, Boy Scouts of America, Little League and youth softball and Relay For Life.
The Lions support any other worthwhile causes, including the Lions Camp in Rosholt, Wisconsin, where local physically and mentally challenged children and adults go for a week at no expense.
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.