In following the recommendation by Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney and the Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau Executive board of directors, the Hayward Information Center at the corner of Highway 63 and Main Street has been closed to walk-ins from the public as of 2 p.m. Wednesday,March18.
HLVCB staff will still have access to work in the building. As usual, the Information Center is available for phone calls at (715) 634-4801 and e-mails from both the public and HLVCB members. The building’s outdoor shelves will remain accessible and stocked with area informational materials.
"We are also compiling a list of business closings/hour adjustments, along with event updates on our on-line calendar, so please also let us know of changes," Executive Director Sherry Beckman announced. "Please send any updates as to special services your business is offering (delivery, take-out, shipping, etc.). The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce is compiling this list. We look forward to helping spread the word!
"Thank you everyone for doing your part!" Beckman added.
