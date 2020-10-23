Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Water’s Edge has announced the cancellation of two events because of COVID-19 concerns.
The first event is Trick or Treating at Water’s Edge. Heather Sheehan, vice president of senior services, said, “For the safety of our residents, tenants and the staff who care for them, as well as our community, Water’s Edge Senior Living will not be open for Trick or Treating this year.”
The second event is Cookies and Milk with Santa, which was developed to support Christmas 4 Kidz and to provide area children with an opportunity to see Santa and participate in fun games and activities. The event, typically held the first Sunday in December, has been sponsored by HAMHWE, The Steakhouse and the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Due to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the emergency orders issued by the State of Wisconsin and the increase in cases we are seeing across our region and our state, we do not feel it is safe to hold events at this time,” said Luke Beirl, chief executive officer. “We will continue to support area non-profits and look forward to the decline of COVID-19 so that we can return to safely gathering on our campus and in the community.”
Christmas 4 Kidz will still be collecting toys for area children. Drop boxes can be found at businesses throughout the community.
