The Hayward Hawks amateur baseball team announced this week that after being given the green light to play, their season schedule is in flux
The Hawks will open their season with two home games this Friday and Saturday, June 5-6, at Larry Somerville Field.
The Hawks will open the 2020 amateur baseball league season when they host the Spooner Cardinals this Friday night. Then on Saturday night they will take on Champlin Park, a team from the Twin Cities area.
Game time both nights will be 7:30 p.m.
