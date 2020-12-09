The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team opened their season with a 42-33 win over the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the RJS Gymnasium in Hayward.

The Canes led 20-19 at halftime.

Holly Miller led the Canes in scoring with 21 points, while Jessica Aubart had eight points and McKailah Kosterman had six.

The Hurricanes will play at Barron this Friday.

