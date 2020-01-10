Anti-war demonstrators in Hayward

Demonstrators in Hayward Thursday Jan. 9 urge 'No war with Iran'

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Approximately 15 demonstrators stood on the sidewalk at the junction of Highways 63 and 27 in Hayward for about an hour Thursday evening, Jan. 9, in support of U.S. troops and urging ‘No War with Iran.’

One of the demonstrators, Pamela Osborne, said her son served two deployments in Iraq with the Marine infantry. “I saw what happened to him. He’s not doing too well these days,” she said. “A couple members of his platoon committed suicide. We have 22 suicides daily with veterans. We have to stop these never-ending wars—Iraq, Afghanistan. We’re here tonight to stand for peace and say ‘No war with Iran.’

Osborne said Thursday’s demonstration was sponsored by  Up North Engaged, which is working with MoveOn.Org and About Face: Veterans against War and Win Without War.

“Tonight we asked everyone in their respective groups to come together,” she said. “There was 800 of these (demonstrations) planned across the United States tonight.”

