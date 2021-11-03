Sawyer County Record readers: prepare to do some serious online voting over the next 40 days.
For the fifth year in a row, Main Street Hayward is in the nationwide America’s Main Streets contest and, who knows, this could be the year Hayward wins it all.
The first step is for Hayward is to make the top 25 with online voting by Nov. 7. If Hayward makes the top 25 cut, the second step is to continue voting until Dec. 12 for Hayward to make the top 10.
From the top 10, the organizer, Independent We Stand, will choose the “Road to Recovery” winner on Dec. 20.
In 2017, the first year Hayward entered the contest, it easily passed the top 25 quarterfinals and made the top 10. Co-founder Bill Brunelle said that within the top 10, Hayward was considered a top 5 candidate.
“Hayward should be very proud of itself,” said Brunelle of Hayward in 2017. “It competed against some much larger cities and made the final five. That says a lot about a city.”
In the next three years, the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce continued to enter in the nationwide contest and made the top 25 twice, but never returned to the top 10. This year Chris Ruckdaschel, executive director of the chamber, has his eye set on a serious run against 133 Main Streets from all over America, including three from Wisconsin — Monroe, Merrill and Baraboo.
“I’m obviously biased,” said Ruckdaschel of the nominees, “but if you look at those other downtowns and our Main Street, we have so much more going on for us.”
For decades, Hayward’s Main Street business district has been a must-experience site for visitors to northwest Wisconsin. It’s not just place to shop with a variety of interesting retail stores, but it’s one of those spots where visitors can spend hours with friends and family enjoying a meal, visiting the local Birkie museum or nearby Shue’s Pond Park.
“Main Street is really a destination within a destination that is Sawyer County,” Ruckdaschel said. “This contest is just highlighting what a destination it is and how special it is.”
Independent We Stand is a national small business movement. This is its sixth year to hold the contest. Its goal is to highlight downtown main streets all over the country and recognize those that are standouts.
“Whether the local Main Street is making a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic or never lost its staying power, Independent We Stand invited the public to help draw attention to the vital role America’s main streets play in the long term success of communities by nominating and voting for their favorite main street,” said the organization in press release. “Main Street Hayward is among this year’s nominees.”
Brunelle said the organization is about helping “locally-owned business not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in their communities.”
He added, “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest. It’s more important now than ever to get behind these businesses with our support.”
If Hayward wins the 2021 contest, it will not only gain national recognition but also $25,000 and other prizes.
The nomination for Main Street Hayward reads as follows:
“Main Street Hayward, Wisconsin, is at the heart of a passionate community that proudly supports one another. Along with crystal clear lakes, incredible trail systems for year-round recreation and an abundance of attractions for all interests, Hayward’s Historic Main Street offers unique shopping adventures, great local food, wine or coffee, art, recreational equipment, homemade ice cream, fudge and candies, plus so much more.
“Additionally, signature events such as the American Birkebeiner, Musky Festival, Chequamegon MTB (mountain bike trail) Festival and Hayward Fall Fest are all staged on our one-of-a-kind Main Street each year. In short, making memories is what happens on this magic street. While it’s been a wonderful year of tourism in our area, we vow to never rest on our laurels. Should we be so lucky to be awarded the top prize, the winnings would be instrumental in continual efforts to enhance and promote Main Street Hayward. Please vote for us, and we hope to see you soon!”
More about the America’s Main Streets contest, including a list of nominees, is available at https://www.mainstreetcontest.com/.
To Vote for Main Street Hayward go online at mainstreetcontest.com/profile/121. Because this is a popularity contest, the organizers allow voters to cast up to 25 votes a day from the same IP address.
The top 25 quarterfinal online voting deadline is Sunday, Nov. 7. If Hayward makes the top 25, voters will be asked to continue voting to put Hayward in the top 10, with voting going until Dec. 12. and the winner announced Dec. 20.
