The Hayward Bass Club will hold its 2020 planning and membership meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Hayward Rod and Gun Club, one mile west of the Sevenwinds Casino on County Road B.
The club is a group of local residents who love fishing and exploring the area’s lakes in search of the abundant largemouth and smallmouth bass. Members fish league-style in two-person teams every other week on eight different area lakes throughout the spring and summer. The club has many co-ed and family teams and ages run from high school students through retirees.
Although not big-money tournaments, the 3.5-hour Wednesday evening catch-and-release events provide exciting competition for bragging rights on the leader board.
The team substitution policy is liberal for those who can’t make all eight events. Besides league events, the club holds a free youth bass tournament on the Chippewa Flowage and hosts a large open invitational bass tournament on Round Lake and another open tournament on the Chippewa Flowage each year.
League fees for the entire season are $50 per team. Those who think they would like to join are encouraged to attend the meeting to help finalize this year’s schedule.
For more information call Wayne at (715) 699-1015, send an email to haywardbassclub@gmail.com or stop by Hayward Bait and Bottle Shop.
