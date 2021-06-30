The mixed media work of area artist Deanna Persson will be on display in a solo exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. July 8-9 and from noon to 6 p.m. July 10 at the One Division Art Gallery in Buffalo, Minnesota.
“The theme of this exhibit is ‘Layers,’” Persson said. “Like our lives, each day brings a new experience, a new wrinkle, a deeper understanding until, hopefully, we have an understanding of who we are. I have documented some of the various layers that built some of these paintings. Layers and transparency give depth to images.”
Persson’s work includes acrylics, pencil, inks, handmade papers, applied images, found objects and almost anything else that works. She said she has recently begun to work in encaustics and “I find that this art form complements the mixed media approach to making art.”
One Division Art is gallery owned by Christopher Hoffman and is located in a restored bank building in the heart of Buffalo. Hoffman, who is also an artist, will curate the show.
To view the exhibit of Layers go to onedivisionart.com and click on “exhibits.” Persson also will also be a part of the CHARAC Art Crawl set for Aug. 13-15. For more information, call (715) 634-4543.
