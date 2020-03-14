Updated 3/13/2020: Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water’s Edge is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and working with the Sawyer County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of County Health, and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China. The first case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported on January 21.
Updated Coronavirus screening guidelines from the CDC state that if someone has traveled from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, or Europe since mid-February, and has a fever, cough or shortness of breath, and is not in need of urgent medical care they should first call their doctor or local health department to determine if testing is appropriate. The same approach applies to those that have been in direct contact with someone who is known to have COVID-19 and have a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness.
If you are worried you have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19) or are experiencing fever or symptoms of respiratory illness:
Contact your primary care provider, even after hours. An on-call nurse will triage patients over the phone and provide recommendations.
Local Clinics:
Essentia Health: (715) 634-5505
NorthLakes Community Clinic: (715) 634-2541
Marshfield Clinic – Hayward: (715) 634-6520
LCO Clinic: (715) 638-5100
If you don’t not have a Primary Care Provider: Contact Sawyer County Public Health: (715) 634-4806.
If you feel like you are experiencing a medical emergency call 911
