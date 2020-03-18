In an effort to prioritize patient safety, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital has made the difficult decision to implement a strict no visitor policy to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including Coronavirus (COVID-19). In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitors will be allowed entrance into the facility.
Exceptions include:
• Family birthplace patients: one healthy support person is allowed.
• For pediatric patients: one healthy caregiver is allowed.
• For each of the exceptions, only the same healthy visitor is allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay.
Before being permitted into the building all patients and visitors will be asked the screening questions as follows. If any of the following are true, visitors will not be permitted into the facility, and patients will be directed how to proceed:
• You are experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
• You have had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or under investigation for COVID-19, or all ill with respiratory illness.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and Hayward Area Memorial Hospital will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19 as necessary. We recognize interacting with friends and family can be helpful in the healing process and strongly encourage everyone to use other forms of support such as phone calls and video chats.
If you have any health concerns related to coronavirus, please call your primary care provider before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department.
Regardless of where you seek your medical care, Essentia Health is providing free screenings via their toll free phone number (833) 494-0836 or by E-visits to anyone experiencing symptoms. E-visits via MyHealth, provide 24/7 access to connect to a Essentia Health Care Team without requiring you to leave home.
If you do not have a primary care provider, please call any of the local primary care clinics:
Essentia Clinic: (715) 634-5505
NorthLakes Clinic: (715) 634-2541
Marshfield Clinic-Hayward: (715) 634-6520
LCO Clinic: (715) 638-5100
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.