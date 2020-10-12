Fire at Fran-Mar building

Smoke is cleared from hallways at the Fran-Mar apartment building on Kansas Avenue in Hayward following a fire in a room Monday evening Oct. 12.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

A resident of the Fran Mar Apartments building at the corner of Kansas Avenue and Second Street in Hayward was found dead after fire broke out in a room Monday evening, Oct. 12. Dense smoke was reported in the hallways from the fire.

The City and Town of Hayward fire departments responded to the scene around 8 p.m., along with EMTs and paramedics, city police and Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies. Residents of the 26-unit complex, most of them elderly, were evacuated until smoke could be cleared from the building. The nearby Hayward Veterans Community Center was used as a temporary shelter.

The Sawyer County coroner and fire authorities are investigating.

