The Hayward Hawks baseball team won three straight games at the Independent League tournament in Haugen over the Aug. 7-9 weekend and are advancing to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship tournanent to be held in Spooner and Hayward Friday through Sunday, Aug. 14-16.
Pitchers Paul Danczyk, Tom Danczyk and Jake Sande all pitched complete games at Haugen as the Hawks defeated the Haugen Hornets 7-2, Spooner Cardinals 10-2 and Brill Millers 15-5 in seven innings. The Hawks also got plenty of hits in all three games.
Details will be printed in this week’s Sawyer County Record.
The WBA will seed all qualifying teams and announce the state tournament schedule early this week.
