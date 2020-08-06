The Hayward Hawks will play in the Independent League baseball tournament in Haugen this weekend (not Brill as earlier reported).
The Hawks have drawn the No. 4 seed and will face the No. 5 Haugen Hornets at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
That night’s winner will advance to face the top-seeded Spooner Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The other bracket will pit the No. 3 Brill Millers against No. 6 Osceola Braves at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to face the No. 2 Haugen Knights at 8 p.m. Saturday. That night’s winner will advance to the championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.