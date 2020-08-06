The Hayward Hawks will play in the Independent League baseball tournament in Haugen this weekend (not Brill as earlier reported). 

The Hawks have drawn the No. 4 seed and will face the No. 5 Haugen Hornets at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

That night’s winner will advance to face the top-seeded Spooner Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The other bracket will pit the No. 3 Brill Millers against No. 6 Osceola Braves at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to face the No. 2 Haugen Knights at 8 p.m. Saturday. That night’s winner will advance to the championship game.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments