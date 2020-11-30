August 12, 1957 — October 25, 2020
Harry W. Thibedeau Jr. launched peacefully into orbit with his beloved satellites on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
His life started in Stone Lake, Wisconsin, the son of Harry Sr. and Margaret Thibedeau. He passed his time as a child pounding sticks into the ground in his backyard pretending to be drilling water wells like his Dad and Uncle Jules would do from sunup to sundown. I think he is the only person I know that read the complete set of World Book Encyclopedias.
High school in Hayward was fun. Harry excelled in debate, forensics and was also photographer and editor of his senior yearbook. He was also an inter. stockholder in VESTHODCZYK his senior year. Harry was chosen to be on the U.S. Senate Youth Program/William Randolph Hearst Foundation in Washington, D.C. It was truly an honor and he even had the opportunity to play chess with Mr. Hearst.
While in high school, he started his career as a radio announcer at WRLS. This would be a stepping stone to his future. After graduation, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was on the debate team there. We teased each other that he probably walked right past my dorm room taking a short cut to the Social Sciences building.
He returned to Hayward and WRLS. In addition to a regular "air-shift," he hosted a wide range of special programs and live broadcast coverage of special events ranging from rodeos to the World Lumberjack Championships and the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race.
He was a member of the Hayward City Council. He chaired a national political action committee supporting the Department of the Navy in its efforts to gain acceptance for the Project ELF system (communications to deep-running nuclear submarines).
He generated strong support for the project in 18 months, after years of intense public/political opposition and negative media coverage. Efforts culminated in approval of the project by President Reagan in 1981.
In January of 1986, he started his career with North America One hosting a nightly three-hour satellite radio talk show. It was delivered via satellite subcarrier to several million "C-Band" satellite dish owners across all of North America. He fielded more than 12,000 live "on-air" calls from consumers and satellite retailers, delivering industry news and information and also interviewed hundreds of industry executives live.
He moved on to SBCA in Washington, D.C., where he served as the primary "industry resource person" for the national trade association representing all segments of the Direct-to-Home satellite television industry. He truly enjoyed training a wide range of management staff at major media firms. He co-chaired FCC advisory committee on satellite testing of HDTV.
His next stop was at NRTC with member relations, public relations and sales/marketing support. With his extensive public speaking experience at cooperative and telecommunications industry meetings he managed to log nearly 2 million miles serving as a primary member relations representative.
His highlight, though, was serving as the English language anchorperson of the global video Webcast of Ariane 5 rocket missions from Kourou, French Guiana. He gave as much passion as needed in his comments and always stayed on the right track to keep the audience alert. His "rumble in the Amazon jungle" phrase will always be remembered.
His last buffalo hunt would end up at ViaSat in Denver, Colorado. He was part of a group of sales and fulfillment professionals responsible for the ViaSat Business Product. He also represented ViaSat at a range of industry events and special market activities such as the Dayton HamVention and the National Association of Farm Broadcaster (NAFB) annual meetings. He was honored to announce the launch of ViaSat 2.
Harry had many passions. He loved Nascar, Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, meatloaf and mashed potatoes, traveling and Harry Chapin, to name a few. But what he really loved was Alaska and visiting relatives there. He had been up there at least 14 times. He shared it with many but one trip stood out, and that was when he married Tina on the Portage Glacier cruise on 7/7/07, surrounded by family and friends. He took pride in planning that event from start to finish.
Harry is survived by his soulmate and wife, Tina; children, Jessie and Pat Markham, Holly and Jared Brandenberger, Tracy Arneson Baker and Dusty Baker. Harry basically skipped parenthood and went right to being a Papa. He cherished that role because he was a big kid at heart.
Also grandchildren, Reagan and Will Markham, Hazel, Ted and Olive Brandenberger; sisters, Meri Will and Cindy Kern; nieces and nephews, Angie, Shawn, April, Penny, Bill, Monica.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Margaret Thibedeau, his sister, Ginger Nelson, and his cousin, "Shorty," with whom I am betting he is woohooing with now.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and possibly many times. Brats and rum raisin ice cream will be served and you will be serenaded by music from Harry Chapin per Harry's request.
We are grateful and blessed for all the love and support given to us.
Special thanks to Dan Turak and Madeline Berger for your friendship and love.
Harry was a gift and touched each of us in his own special way.
So when you look up at the sky and see a satellite, think of Harry and wave.
WITH PHOTO
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.