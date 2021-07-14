Harry Emerson Watts Jr., 84, passed away on July 7, 2021, at his home in Barnes.
Harry was born July 18, 1936, in Zion, Illinois, to Harry Emerson and Grace Marion Watts. He graduated from Zion-Benton High School in 1954 and attended the Stout Institute in Menomonie from 1954 to 1956. Then Harry began active duty in the U.S. Navy, training on aircraft carriers USS Forrestal and USS Saratoga. He was honorably discharged in 1958. He re-enrolled, graduating from Stout State University in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial education. Harry was a graphic communications instructor at the Wisconsin School for Boys in Wales, Wisconsin, from 1961 to 1968. He completed a master’s degree in vocational education at UW-Stout in 1966 and after post-graduate study at the University of Wisconsin, he taught graphic communications at the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 1968 to 1972, and at Hennepin Technical College, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, from 1972 to 1977. Harry returned to the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1977 until retirement in 2000 as associate professor emeritus. The International Association of Printing House Craftsmen presented Harry with several honors for his educational efforts and achievements, including designing many computer programs.
Harry’s hobbies included woodworking, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Janine, on road and train trips, especially on world cruises visiting all the continents. Antarctica and the Amazon River were his two favorite destinations.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Harry is survived by his wife, Janine; two daughters and a son-in-law, Renee Watts of Eugene, Oregon, and Michelle and Luke Bienfang of Bellevue, Washington; granddaughters, Alyssa and Emily Bienfang; brother, Richard Watts; sister, Mary Leight; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends their gratitude to the Duluth Essentia Hospice, especially Amy Simpson, for their committed and kind care of Harry Watts.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
Online condolences and photos may be shared at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com.
