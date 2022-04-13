Harold ‘Hal’ Helwig

Harold V. Helwig, 90, of Stone Lake died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Villas at Maple Ridge in Spooner.

Harold Vernon Helwig was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Flint, Michigan, the son of Carl and Edith (Conway) Helwig. He was separated from his father and brothers soon after and was reunited with his father and stepmother, Mary Catherine (Donnelly) Helwig in late 1937. The family moved to Mt. Morris, Michigan, where Hal graduated from high school in 1949. He was a member of his high school boxing team, a member of the 1947 golden gloves team and went on to do some amateur boxing. Hal entered the service, auditioned and was accepted as a member of the Naval Reserve Orchestra and band. His unit was called to active duty in October 1950. Hal served during the Korean War at a top-secret Naval Air Station in the Philippines and aboard the aircraft carrier Sitkoh Bay. He was married to Betty Flamang in May 1952 on a 10-day leave. Hal, Betty and their new son, Henry, returned to Wisconsin from California in August 1954 after the decommissioning of his ship.

