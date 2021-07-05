August 30, 1963 — June 25, 2021
Hans Karl Eyvindsson, 57, of Hayward passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.
Hans was born Aug. 30, 1963, in Park Falls to Dr. and Mrs. Elias and Lynrietta (Flannum) Eyvindsson. Hans attended Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. He worked for the majority of his career in radio broadcasting at WHSM in Hayward. Known by the professional name Hans Evins, Hans announced for the American Birkebeiner and Lumberjack World Championships, Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival and other area events, including charity events. He sportscasted many area high school basketball games as well.
Hans was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and sports in general. He had a talent early on for remembering sports statistics. He was an enthusiastic aficionado of classic rock and heavy metal music and attended numerous concerts throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed watching TV series and movies, in particular, horror movies. Hans loved holidays and enjoyed decorating his home for the occasion, particularly for Halloween, for which he often sported great costumes. He was interested in Vikings and in his Icelandic heritage.
There are few people you come to know in life who are as gentle and tender hearted as Hans was. He loved to laugh and have a good time, he loved his family and friends, and he had a huge soft spot for animals, especially cats. His natural talent for radio and voiceover work was tremendous. He was a gregarious man and had a lot of style. He is terribly missed by many. Hans we wish you loving peace in the hereafter; you remain forever in our hearts.
Hans is survived by three brothers, Eggert Eliasson of Reykjavik, Iceland, Peter (Chris) Eyvindsson of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Thor (Pam Johnson) Eyvindsson of Hayward; a sister, Helen (William) Dvorak of Butternut; two nephews, Erik (April) Eyvindsson of St. Augusta, Minnesota, and Dr. Nicholas (Meghan) Eyvindsson of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; two nieces, Melinda Dvorak (Colin Haymes) of Austin, Texas, and Kimberly Eyvindsson of Richfield, Minnesota; and a stepdaughter, Alexandria Stone of Bruce, Wisconsin.
Hans was preceded in death by his parents and maternal grandparents, Gustave and Helen (Moore) Flannum; and paternal grandparents, Eyvindur Þórarinsson and Sigurlilja Sigurðardóttir.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.