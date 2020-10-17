The Patient & Family Advisory Council (PFAC) of Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Water’s Edge (HAMHWE) is a new initiative. It is being formed as a way to discuss and review issues surrounding the quality of care provided in the hospital and in Water’s Edge.
“The goal of the PFAC is to partner with community members to improve the quality of care and services we provide and to improve the overall patient, resident, tenant and family experience,” said Laura Hammerel, quality improvement manager. “We want to use the constructive input that our community provides to help future patients, residents and tenants experience even higher levels of satisfaction.”
The PFAC will consist of community representatives. HAMH and Water’s Edge are currently looking for community members to create the inaugural council. Members will be selected through an application and interview process.
Anyone who has been a patient or family member of a patient, resident or tenant who has received care from Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Water’s Edge in the last two years can apply.
Community members who are willing to speak about their experience in an honest and constructive manner, for the purpose of improving how health care is delivered, are encouraged to apply. HAMHWE are hoping to receive constructive ideas from a diverse group of council members to represent the population of the Hayward area.
Council members will be asked to commit to two years of service, which will include attending quarterly meetings. The meetings will be held evenings at the hospital and typically will be one to two hours in length.
An online application to apply to be a member of the council is available at haywardmemorialhospital.com/join-our-team/patient-family-advisory-council/.
All applicants will be interviewed and 10 members will be selected before the end of the year. Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, the start date is dependent on having a safe meeting environment.
For more information about the Patient Family Advisory Council, contact Hammerel at (715) 934-4819.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.