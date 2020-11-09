As anticipation for the upcoming deer season increases, the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water's Edge reminds trail users of hunting restrictions and safety precautions on the hospital's property.
Absolutely no firearms are allowed on the hospital property. Archery hunting and trapping is prohibited on the hospital property without permission. Permission for archery and trapping may be limited and is granted on a first come, first served basis. Those interested in requesting permission should call (715) 934-4331.
Those who hike, bike, ski or snowshoe on the trail system are advised to take safety precautions by wearing protective clothing throughout the year. Even though the restrictions are in place, the trails are adjacent to land and property owned by other individuals where hunting is allowed.
“We strongly support outdoor recreation in our area, including the sport of hunting,” said Brad Zeller, vice president of Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water’s Edge. “However, the safety of our patients, residents, tenants, staff and the safety of those visiting the facility is our top priority. The restrictions are in place to protect each and every individual on the property and in our buildings.”
“Special thanks to the Hayward Area Ski Trails Association (HASTA) and the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) for their commitment to maintaining the trails year round and grooming the trails in the winter,” said Zeller. “HASTA and CAMBA have been outstanding partners in providing recreation for our community for decades.”
“We look forward to continuing to work with both organizations to provide our community with a great trail system that can be used by people of all ages and abilities.”
A trail map is available at haywardmemorialhospital.com/news-media/hospital-trail-map.
